Search Search course reviews


Agriculture and Environment

Architecture and Urban Environment

Arts, Humanities and Law

Building and Trades

Business Management and Commerce

Creative Arts

Education

Engineering and Related Technologies

Food and Hospitality

Health

Information Technology

Language and Life Skills

Personal Services

Sciences

Sport and Fitness
Explore Recent Reviews
User Experience Design
Academy Xi
"The velocity course is a great way to get the user-centered design process in..."
User Experience Design
Academy Xi
"The UX course was a great insight into the different processes and tools...."
User Experience Design
Academy Xi
"I would definitely recommend Academy Xi! It’s the best way to immerse..."
User Experience Design
Academy Xi
"The course covered a lot of content that was both intriguing and challenging..."
Bachelor of Business Management
University of Queensland - UQ
"Positives: good structure Negatives: I never go lectures My advice to..."
Bachelor of Psychological Science
Griffith University
"Positives: Gives practical as well as theoretical experience and knowledge..."
Explore Most Reviewed Courses
Bachelor of Commerce
University of Melbourne
28 Reviews

Bachelor of Business
QUT
22 Reviews

Bachelor of Science
University of Melbourne
20 Reviews

Bachelor of Commerce
Macquarie University
16 Reviews

Bachelor of Nursing
Griffith University
16 Reviews

Bachelor of Business
Western Sydney University -...
15 Reviews

study101
Courses
Social Media